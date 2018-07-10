FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo, cans of Pepsi are displayed in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10.
Business

PepsiCo revenue is on the rise

The Associated Press

July 10, 2018 03:31 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y.

PepsiCo is reporting strong earnings for the second quarter and rising revenue.

The company earned $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were $1.61. That, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research, 10 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

Revenue at the Purchase, New York beverage and snack maker was $16.09 billion, up by 2.4 percent, but just shy of most projections.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share.

Shares PepsiCo Inc. rose 1 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

