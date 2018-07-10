In Alabama, a onetime Trump critic fights GOP challenger

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, of Alabama, campaigns at a fish fry in Andalusia, Ala. Roby drew a backlash for criticizing Donald Trump two years ago. Now she’s trying to fend off primary challenger Bobby Bright with Trump’s help, in the July 17 runoff. Bright represented the district for two years as a Democrat, but is running as a Republican and charges Roby with not being sufficiently conservative. The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File Mickey Welsh