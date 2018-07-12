Couldn’t get them a bear? Get the kids a discounted ice cream cone instead

Didn’t get a bear today? How about a deal on ice cream instead?
Following the chaos that ensued at Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age” events across the country, national ice cream company Baskin-Robbins decided to offer a deal for those who didn’t get their bear at the overwhelmed events that drew long lines and turned away plenty of disappointed customers.
The Baskins-Robbins deal is good for today only, July 12. Buy an ice cream cone and get the second for 99 cents.
The coupon is required to get the ice cream cone deal. Find it here.
Comments