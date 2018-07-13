APNewsBreak: Papa John’s to pull founder from marketing

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John’s pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following use of racial slur. Schnatter apologized Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and said he would resign as chairman after Forbes reported that he used the slur during a media training session. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO last year after criticizing NFL protests. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP