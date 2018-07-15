C’est la vie: Canadians still visiting US despite trade flap

In this July 6, 2018 photo, a souvenir shop attracts tourists in Old Orchard, Beach, Maine. Canadians may be angry about President Donald Trump’s insults and tariffs, but it doesn’t seem to be taking a toll on tourism. In Old Orchard Beach, popular with Canadians from French-speaking Quebec, innkeepers report that tourism remains strong despite harsh words. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Robert F. Bukaty AP