What’s going on with this building in Lacey?

A former office building in Lacey currently is being renovated to be the new state Utilities and Transportation Commission headquarters.
Perhaps you’ve seen it: The building is on property between Woodland Square Loop and Golf Club Road Southeast. It sat unused for some time until it was purchased by MJR Development of Kirkland, one of several buildings in the Woodland Square Loop area that MJR now owns.
The building at 621 Woodland Square Loop will be expanded to 40,000 square feet from 20,000 square feet and be completed in early 2019, said Amanda Maxwell, a spokeswoman for the UTC.
About 150 employees expect to relocate in spring 2019, she said.
Why move? The UTC has been in its current west Olympia location since the 1980s, Maxwell said.
“We need a modern work environment for employees and visitors,” she said.
This project is the latest in a string of projects for MJR Development in the Woodland Square Loop area of Lacey. In addition to the UTC building, work is about to begin on renovating a nearby building for a mental health hospital.
Construction fencing has been erected around the future mental health hospital site, said Rick Walk, the city’s community and economic development director.
Comments