Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is. Chris Carlson AP Photo