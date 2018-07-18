Satellite imagery company launches wildfire twitter feed

This image released by Descartes Labs shows its graphic image made infrared light readings of a wildfire also called the Dollar Ridge Fire near Duchesne, Utah. The base image is from a satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A new tool for visualizing and tracking wildfires from the sky was launched on twitter Wednesday, July 18, 2018, by the New Mexico-based startup company, in an effort that combines super-computing capabilities with satellite imagery. (Descartes Lab via AP) AP