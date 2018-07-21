Jeep exec takes over Fiat, marking end of Marchionne era

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand, introduces the 2019 Jeep Cherokee during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler’s board recommends Jeep executive Mike Manley to replace seriously ill CEO Sergio Marchionne, Saturday, July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio AP