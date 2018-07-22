Plagued by cuts, Lebanon survives on floating power plants

This Monday, July 16, 2018, photo shows Mamdouh al-Amari oiling privately-owned diesel generators that provide power to homes and businesses, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon received a floating power station from Turkey this week to ease the rolling blackouts that are a feature of its sticky summers. The 235-megawatt Esra Sultan, built and operated by the private Turkish company Karadeniz Energy, was billed by Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil as a temporary but thrifty measure to bridge part of Lebanon’s chronic electricity deficit. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Bilal Hussein AP