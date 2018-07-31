Northwest Montana hospital nears settlement over doctor pay

A hospital in northwest Montana that's accused of paying some of its physicians at above-market rates in exchange for patient referrals to in-house services is nearing a final settlement.
The Flathead Beacon reports Kalispell Regional Healthcare has reached a "settlement in principle" involving a whistleblower lawsuit and has booked a $21.5 million regulatory expense, including $1.5 million in legal fees, as a reserve this fiscal year. The proposed settlement still must be approved by a federal judge before the complaint is dismissed.
The recently unsealed complaint was filed by Jon Mohatt, the hospital's physician network CFO. It argues that the practice enriched senior executives and specialist physicians and could have negatively affected patient care.
The hospital, which disputes the allegations, must participate in a mandatory compliance program as part of the proposed settlement.
