2020 talk includes Washington governor, a key Trump foe

In this July 23, 2018 photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, poses for a photo with his wife Trudy Inslee, at their home on Bainbridge Island, Wash. Inslee, a two-term Democratic governor and former congressman, is likely best known outside the state for his focus on climate issues and renewable energy, but lately he’s getting noticed for a different role: an adversary to President Donald Trump. And while he’s aware of the 2020 presidential chatter that includes his name, Inslee steers conversations on that topic to other elections. Ted S. Warren AP Photo