Former Mets pitcher Marcos Molina gets drug suspension

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Marcos Molina throws during a spring training baseball workout in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Molina, a free agent since his release from the Mets’ Double-A Binghamton farm team on July 14, has been suspended for the rest of the season following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol, the commissioner’s office announced Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) David J. Phillip AP