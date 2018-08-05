Washington state to see its first Sprouts grocery in August
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Although work on the massive Town Center Tacoma development has slowed, architectural renderings reveal what could become a new showpiece of south downtown that includes apartments, condos and retailers.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Walmart is testing robots built by Bossa Nova Robotics, to check store inventory as it scans shelves, then relay the information back to staff. It is not yet known when the robots will be at local stores.
Qualifying participants, age 60-75 are needed for 5-8 year study looking at preventive treatment. It is the most common form of dementia and is now the third leading age-adjusted cause of death in Washington state