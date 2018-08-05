Washington state to see its first Sprouts grocery in August

Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
By
China trade tensions worry US farmers

Business

China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Business

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Business

Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Sears announced its first wave of closures of unprofitable stores. The Tacoma Mall location was the only Washington store on a list targeting 48 Sears stores nationally.