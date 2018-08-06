US Rep. Evan Jenkins hosting discussion on economics

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins is hosting a round-table discussion on the importance of economic diversification and the need for investment in southern West Virginia.
A statement from Jenkins says Monday's roundtable will include Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Tim Thomas and several business and economic leaders including Huntington Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett, Solar Holler owner Dan Conant, Heritage Farm Foundation Executive Director Audy Perry and Robert C. Byrd Institute Director of Agriculture Innovations Bill Woodrum.
The meeting will be held at the Coalfield Development Corporation in Huntington and founder Brandon Dennison will moderate.
