Judge: App user not entitled to anonymity in rally case

FILE - This Saturday Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, an armed militia member stands guard at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A social media platform can be compelled to divulge account information belonging to a woman who anonymously chatted online about plans for last summer’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., a federal magistrate judge ruled Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero’s 28-page order says the woman’s First Amendment rights to anonymous speech don’t outweigh the importance of disclosing her identity to plaintiffs’ attorneys suing over the rally’s violence. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP