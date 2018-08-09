It was a bad deal, Rite Aid shareholders said – so the Albertsons takeover fell apart

The new Albertsons on Broadway Avenue in Boise offers upscale food items and services that go beyond what traditional Albertsons stores offer. The store has been busy since its opening in July. “We wanted to create a floral department like no other grocery store has ever seen,” says Steve Santos, left, director of premium merchandising, left, shortly before the opening. He and floral department manager Maryam Karimi put the finishing touches on their arrangements. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com