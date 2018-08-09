Women’s group behind rebel memorials quietly battles on

FILE - In this Saturday, June 6, 2015 file photo, Holly Larkowski, left, and her mother, Sharon Edmondson, both members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, wear Civil War-era mourning dresses during the UDC’s 149th annual Confederate Memorial Day Service at Stonewall Cemetery in Winchester, Va. As memorials have toppled and Confederate place names have vanished in the year since the Charlottesville riots, the Daughters have fought back with lawsuits aimed at stopping the removal of rebel monuments from public spaces. The Winchester Star via AP Jeff Taylor