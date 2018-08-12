North Dakota, feds battle with Missouri over river project

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2008 file photo, workers finish placing pipeline for the Northwest Area Water Supply (NAWS) project through the Souris River near Minot, N.D. Attorneys for North Dakota and the federal government are asking an appeals court to reject the state of Missouri’s challenge to a massive upstream Missouri River water project. The $244 million Northwest Area Water Supply project aims to bring Missouri River water to as many as 82,000 people in northwestern North Dakota, but the state of Missouri worries it will diminish its own water supplies as well as harm its farming and shipping industries _ and possibly even alter its state borders. Minot Daily News via AP, File Jill Schramm