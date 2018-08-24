Consumer tip of the month: Be strategic to stretch your back-to-school bucks

If you’re like me, you aren’t ready for summer to be over; it seems like it just began. But sooner, rather than later, we’ll be sending the kids off to start the new school year. Back to school shopping is the true sign that summer is coming to an end, just as the sunburns and bug bites were starting to heal.
With the school bell about to ring, retail stores are pushing the notebooks, binders, pencils and pens closer to the center aisles. It may seem too soon to start buying, but not likely: According to the National Retail Federation, 27 percent of families begin their shopping two months before the first day of school, while just 21 percent wait until the last week or two before the school starts.
It’s estimated that families with school-age children will spend 8 percent more this year than last, averaging $687 on clothes, technology, shoes and supplies. That’s a huge chunk of change! Make sure every penny is well spent with these Better Business Bureau tips:
- Create a shopping list. Make a list by each child or by store to avoid multiple trips. Check around the house for items you may already have. Avoid impulse buying while you’re out and about.
- Stick to a budget. A budget will help shape your shopping list and help limit purchases to only items you need. Knowing your budget also will allow you to put money towards larger items or a special purchase.
- Research major purchases. When shopping for laptops, calculators, dorm refrigerators and other large purchases, do your homework. Research companies on BBB.org, check out different brands and read reviews on products you’re looking for to see what meets your expectations.
- Take advantage of discounts. Some stores offer educational discounts on hot items like laptops and uniforms. Look online and ask store associates about possible savings for teachers and students.
- Check out the sales. Compare prices between different retail stores, save coupons and be sure to redeem cash-back or rebate offers. Sign-up for email alerts and consider downloading shopping apps for your favorite stores.
- Review advertisements. Review ads for restrictions on quantities, and dates for sale and return policies. When shopping online, read the fine print for return and exchange policies and take advantage of free shipping specials.
- Buy in bulk. Some schools ask parents to buy items that will be used by the entire class (tissues, hand sanitizer, etc.). Get together with other parents to save by purchasing in large quantities.
- Save your receipts. You’ll need them if you want to make an exchange or return an item. Remember some items are non-refundable or have a 30-day return period.
