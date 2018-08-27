Study to look at channel depths at Port of Tacoma

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.