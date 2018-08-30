Oregon will require notification of marijuana harvest

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Lauren Silberman, 29, hangs marijuana after harvesting at Michael Monarch’s southern Oregon marijuana grow, in Ashland, Ore. Oregon will require cultivators growing outdoor marijuana for general use to notify the state when they plan to harvest. The rule that takes effect Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, is intended to prevent marijuana from being diverted out-of-state to the black market after pressure from federal officials. The Oregonian via AP, File Beth Nakamura