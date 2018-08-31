Oregon’s only heart transplant program shuts down

This June 28, 2016 photo, shows the Oregon Health & Science University Campus in Portland, Ore. The only remaining doctor in Oregon’s only heart transplant program has resigned, leaving the state with no medical facilities that can perform the life-saving procedure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that Oregon Health & Science University will transfer the 20 patients on its waiting list to other transplant centers.

