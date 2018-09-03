Senators’ bill would designate Fort Wayne for airmail museum

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., speaks during the Labor Day Awards Banquet at the Idle Creek Banquet Center Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Terre Haute, Ind. Indiana’s U.S. senators have introduced legislation designating a large aircraft hangar in Fort Wayne as the site of a proposed National Airmail Museum. The legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Donnelly mirrors a proposal Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks introduced in February. The Tribune-Star via AP Austen Leake