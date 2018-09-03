Sam’s Club: Rookie Darnold to start at QB for Jets

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) answers questions during a news conference after losing to the New York Giants in a preseason NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. There’s big-time hope that Darnold is the answer, and that has the Jets and their fans optimistic about this season — and the future. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo