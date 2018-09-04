With industry in decline, wild blueberries sing the blues

In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, photo, Sam Bentzinger, left, and Jake Bentzinger unload freshly picked wild blueberries at the Coastal Blueberry Service in Union, Maine. Selling nature’s “super fruit” should be an easy sell for growers. But an oversupply has sent prices plummeting to the lowest point in 30 years, putting the industry on the ropes. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo