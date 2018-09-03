Sensors on new California bridge to record earthquake data

In this July 2, 2018, photo, traffic moves on the old Gerald Desmond Bridge next to its replacement bridge under construction in Long Beach, Calif. The new Gerald Desmond Bridge stretching over the Port of Long Beach is being built with about 75 seismic sensors called accelerometers. They’ll measure the forces imparted on the bridge during an earthquake. It’s slated to open next year. Jae C. Hong AP Photo