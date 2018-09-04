Dutch bank pays huge fine in money laundering case

In this photo taken on Thursday Jan. 9, 2014, the logo of Dutch ING appears on one of its bank buildings in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014. Prosecutors say that Dutch bank ING has paid 775 million euros ($897 million) to settle a huge money laundering case in the Netherlands. The country’s financial prosecution service says that ING for years failed to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism by not carrying out adequate background checks on clients and not sufficiently investigating suspicious transactions. Peter Dejong AP Photo