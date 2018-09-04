New grocer has plans for Tacoma

Flip Fresh plans to open in October in downtown Tacoma, 728 Broadway, as a grab-and-go grocer for meals, dairy and beverages.
By
China trade tensions worry US farmers

Business

China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Business

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service