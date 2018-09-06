The iPhone’s First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Although work on the massive Town Center Tacoma development has slowed, architectural renderings reveal what could become a new showpiece of south downtown that includes apartments, condos and retailers.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Walmart is testing robots built by Bossa Nova Robotics, to check store inventory as it scans shelves, then relay the information back to staff. It is not yet known when the robots will be at local stores.