Dallas officer in wrong apartment fatally shoots neighbor

This March 24, 2014, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean, speaking at the university. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. She told responding officers that she believed the victim’s apartment was her own when she entered it. Harding University via AP Jeff Montgmery