Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World Herald. September 7, 2018
Schools' shift to composting provides an important lesson for students
It's encouraging to see local schools embrace environmental stewardship that saves food waste from winding up in landfills.
Fontenelle Elementary School used to toss 24 to 30 bags of trash and food waste into trash bins. It's now down to an average of three bags daily. That's because the school partners with The Big Garden and Hillside Solutions to redirect food scraps to composting.
A variety of schools have stepped up to help students understand the value of such programs, The World-Herald's Erin Duffy reported this week. Lincoln Public Schools began embracing composting in 2014. The district currently has 49 out of 57 schools participating, with an estimated 1,150 tons of waste shifted away from landfill disposal. The district aims to have all its schools embracing composting by the 2019-20 school year.
Last year, Duchesne Academy became the first school in the Omaha area to start composting, partnering with the Verdis Group, a local sustainability firm.
Adopting a composting program involves startup costs and kinks that need to be addressed, but schools have shown they can manage the transition. Brent Crampton, Hillside Solutions director of partnerships, praised the can-do attitude displayed at Fontenelle: "They're just doing it. They just jumped right into it in two days."
Businesses and organizations are jumping in to participate, too. Hillside Solutions collects salmon skins from Blue Sushi Sake Grill, manure from the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and yard waste from Bellevue homeowners.
It's a worthy cause, as a growing number of local students can explain.
_______
Kearney Hub. September 1, 2018
Girl Scouts and careers: STEM badges added to stimulate interest
A rose to ... Girl Scouts in Nebraska, who now offer members the opportunity to earn badges in 30 categories involving interest-building experiences in a variety of STEM topics. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — all subjects that promise exciting futures and careers to those with the knowledge to pursue them.
Girl Scout leaders, in adopting the 30 new STEM badges, hope to ignite interest among girls so they can take their place in careers that involve such topics as cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics and space exploration.
In announcing the new badges, Girl Scout leaders explained they aim to assist Girl Scouts in developing important soft skills, including confidence and perseverance, as well as hard skills. This will set up the girls for success and prepare them to take action for a better world.
A rose to ... University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds, who spent this week traveling Nebraska to visit supporters, viewed progress at ag research facilities from the Panhandle to the Platte and also spent time at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. While at UNK, Bounds was able to see capital projects that are unfolding or recently completed. That would include the University Flats apartments that opened this fall in the new University Village development that will double the size of the UNK campus.
Next on tap at University Village is a child development center. Work is just underway on the $30 million STEM building near UNK's West Center building. Judging by the breadth of the earth work, the 40,000-square-foot STEM building will be quite a structure. The Kearney community should feel fortunate that Bounds is a frequent visitor and supporter of UNK. His backing and leadership is instrumental in continuing progress at Nebraska's premier teaching institution right here in Kearney.
A raspberry to ... expensive and harmless tariffs. This week the U.S. newspaper industry breathed a collective sigh of relief when the International Trade Commission voted unanimously to end tariffs on imported Canadian newsprint. The 20-percent tariffs initially were imposed to protect a single U.S. paper mill in the state of Washington, but after a chorus of protests from many states' congressional delegations — including Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska — the ITC relented and lifted the tariffs.
The 20-percent tariffs came at an inopportune time for newspapers, which are struggling along with the U.S. retail industry to regain stability in their turbulent economic niche. American newspapers rely heavily upon advertising revenue, but each time a big box store or mom-and-pop operation closes, it's a dagger for newspapers. Collectively, all the Americans who work for our nation's newspapers are grateful for the congressional support, and we hope that tariffs affecting other U.S. industries — especially agriculture — also can be set aside soon so our nation's economy can regain a sense of normalcy.
______
McCook Daily Gazette. September 5, 2018
State needs to go beyond tax relief to true tax reform
Economics 101 courses usually include a discussion of "guns vs. butter," i.e., whatever is spent on national defense can't be spent on consumer goods.
The formula is ignored on the national level — guns AND butter, thanks to deficit spending — but Nebraska can't have its cake and eat it, too, thanks to the requirement for a balanced budget.
The model breaks down somewhat for the state budget, but our leaders have had difficulty delivering the butter of property tax relief while paying for the "guns" that guard our prisoners, deliver medical care for needy individuals and monthly checks for state retirees.
Supporting that state budget has made it harder for farmers and homeowners to afford the property that makes their lifestyle possible.
The Platte Institute, a conservative think-tank, has compiled some of the numbers that explain Nebraska's dilemma in a new report at PlatteInstitute.org/Policy.
It's especially relevant information in the face of the proposed Medicaid expansion initiative that will appear on November's ballot.
Property taxes, the majority going to local schools and the rest to local governments, are imposed and spent by locally elected bodies, so the state is limited in what it can do.
Add to that the decline in the commodity prices, and it's no surprise there's a state budget squeeze.
According to the report:
— Nebraska spends $11.8 billion a year, or $6,180 per person. State efforts to reduce local property taxes include the TEEOSA state education aid formula, homestead exemptions and personal property tax reimbursement.
— State revenue has grown 3.7 percent per year over the past five years, below the 36-year average of 4.7 percent. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 saw the third lowest back-to-back revenue growth over the past 36 years and the third lowest budget growth over 17 biennial budgets.
Since 1998, Medicaid spending has grown 5.7 percent, corrections 5.4 percent and state retirement 6.4 percent. That growth has come at the expense of appropriations for state colleges and universities, 2.6 percent growth, and state aid to public school districts, an average growth of 3.9 percent. Direct aid to cities and counties was cut completely.
Whether we're buying guns or butter, Nebraska needs to go beyond simple property tax relief to find a truly fair, equitable way to support responsible state spending.
___
Lincoln Journal Star. September 7, 2018.
Scrapping newsprint tariffs a win for Nebraska
Economics 101 courses usually include a discussion of "guns vs. butter," i.e., whatever is spent on national defense can't be spent on consumer goods.
The formula is ignored on the national level — guns AND butter, thanks to deficit spending — but Nebraska can't have its cake and eat it, too, thanks to the requirement for a balanced budget.
The model breaks down somewhat for the state budget, but our leaders have had difficulty delivering the butter of property tax relief while paying for the "guns" that guard our prisoners, deliver medical care for needy individuals and monthly checks for state retirees.
Supporting that state budget has made it harder for farmers and homeowners to afford the property that makes their lifestyle possible.
The Platte Institute, a conservative think-tank, has compiled some of the numbers that explain Nebraska's dilemma in a new report at PlatteInstitute.org/Policy.
It's especially relevant information in the face of the proposed Medicaid expansion initiative that will appear on November's ballot.
Property taxes, the majority going to local schools and the rest to local governments, are imposed and spent by locally elected bodies, so the state is limited in what it can do.
Add to that the decline in the commodity prices, and it's no surprise there's a state budget squeeze.
According to the report:
— Nebraska spends $11.8 billion a year, or $6,180 per person. State efforts to reduce local property taxes include the TEEOSA state education aid formula, homestead exemptions and personal property tax reimbursement.
— State revenue has grown 3.7 percent per year over the past five years, below the 36-year average of 4.7 percent. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 saw the third lowest back-to-back revenue growth over the past 36 years and the third lowest budget growth over 17 biennial budgets.
Since 1998, Medicaid spending has grown 5.7 percent, corrections 5.4 percent and state retirement 6.4 percent. That growth has come at the expense of appropriations for state colleges and universities, 2.6 percent growth, and state aid to public school districts, an average growth of 3.9 percent. Direct aid to cities and counties was cut completely.
Whether we're buying guns or butter, Nebraska needs to go beyond simple property tax relief to find a truly fair, equitable way to support responsible state spending.
Comments