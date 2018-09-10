Interpol: Sudan rescues 94 human traffic victims, 85 minors

This handout photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 in Sudan and provided by Interpol on Sept, 10, 2018, shows children from Chad, Eritrea, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan being interviewed, near Khartoum and the city’s international airport. Police in Sudan have rescued 94 victims of human trafficking, including 85 minors, from open-air gold mines near Khartoum and the city’s international airport, among other places, Interpol said on Monday. A statement by the international police organization, which coordinated the Aug. 26-30 operation, said that so far 14 people, 12 of them women, have been arrested. (Interpol via AP) AP