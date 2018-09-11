The Latest: Bernie Sanders’ son falls short in Congress run

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand, left, and former state Sen. Molly Kelly participate in a Democratic gubernatorial debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H. The two Democrats face off the in Tuesday, Sept. 11 primary for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in the November general election. The Union Leader via AP, Pool, File Thomas Roy