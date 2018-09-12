California campaign watchdog investigates gas tax campaign

This Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, photo provided by the Yes On 6--Gas Tax Repeal campaign shows a Cal Trans contractor distributing No on 6 campaign flyers at a work site on Highway 78 near Ramona, Calif.. California’s campaign watchdog is investigating whether a campaign to keep the state’s recent gas tax hike in place violated campaign finance rules. The Fair Political Practices Commission said Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, it will look into a complaint filed by the gas tax repeal campaign that alleges state employees were campaigning in support of the tax. (Yes On 6--Gas Tax Repeal via AP) uncredited AP