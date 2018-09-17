DowDuPont names leaders for Corteva Agriscience, DuPont

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, the company name of Dow appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. DowDuPont names James C. Collins Jr. as CEO of Corteva Agriscience, which is what the agriculture unit will be called once spun off. Marc Doyle will become CEO of DuPont, which is what the specialty products division will be named once separated. Richard Drew, File AP Photo