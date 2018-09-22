Russian space chief: No ’2nd-tier status’ with NASA outpost

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin smiles before Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s annual report on country’s economic and social development in the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, in Moscow, Russia. Rogozin said Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 that Russia wouldn’t accept a second-tier role in a NASA-led plan to build an outpost near the moon, but his spokesman quickly clarified that Russia is staying in the project. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo