China demands US cancel arms sale to Taiwan

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Taiwanese F-16 jet fighters fly in close formation during a navy exercise at Suao naval station in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan. China demanded Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, that the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply. The Trump administration said Monday, Sept. 24, that it had approved the sale of spare parts and related support for Taiwan’s F-16 fighters and other military aircraft. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo