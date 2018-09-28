Taiwanese use new machines to exchange trash for cash

A woman passes an “iTrash booth” at an intersection in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Residents of Taiwan’s capital Taipei are using newly installed machines called “iTrash booths” to recycle cans and bottles in exchange for credit on their transportation smart cards. The initiative seeks to promote recycling while also giving residents more flexibility in how they dispose of their garbage. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo