New electric vehicles are stars of Paris auto show

Media people look at a Mercedes-Benz EQC, electric luxury SUV during a media presentation on the eve of Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Doubts about diesel, Brexit, trade worries, tighter emissions controls. Those are the challenges that will be on the minds of auto executives when they gather this week ahead of the Paris Motor Show at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. Michel Euler AP Photo