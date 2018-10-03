Dem attorney general running for Mississippi governor in ’19

Mississippi's Democratic attorney general is launching his 2019 campaign for governor by criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for enacting corporate tax cuts.
Jim Hood is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Mississippi. He announced his gubernatorial campaign Wednesday in his hometown of Houston, Mississippi.
He enters the race with solid name recognition after winning four terms as the state's top legal officer. However, he starts at a financial disadvantage. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is also expected run for governor and has $5.4 million in campaign cash, to Hood's $656,400.
Republicans have held the governor's office in Mississippi for six of the past seven terms. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant cannot seek re-election because of a two-term limit.
Hood says government has forgotten to care for "the least among us."
