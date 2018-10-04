New Mexico courts receive $7.7M grant for family program

State court officials say they have received a multimillion-dollar federal grant to help fund a family welfare program over the next five years.
The Administrative Office of the Courts said Thursday that the $7.7 million will go toward the Family Advocacy Program in Sandoval, Valencia, Bernalillo, San Juan and McKinley counties.
Officials say the counties targeted have large abuse and neglect caseloads.
The program creates teams of attorneys, social workers and mentors to serve families at the center of abuse and neglect cases. The goal of the program is to reunite families.
It began in 2013.
Eighty-two cases have been handled under the program and resolved. Of those cases, officials say four families were the subject of child protection cases again afterward.
