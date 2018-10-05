South Korean ex-leader Lee gets 15-year term for corruption

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak arrives for questioning over bribery allegations at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court has sentenced former President Lee to 15 years in prison over a slew of corruption charges. The Seoul Central District Court issued the sentence on Friday, Oct. 5, after convicting Lee of bribery, embezzlement and other charges. Pool Photo via AP, File Kim Hong-Ji