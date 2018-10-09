TCF Bank closing Sioux Falls center; 145 workers impacted

TCF Bank is closing its operations center in Sioux Falls, impacting 145 workers.
The Argus Leader reports that a company filing with state and local officials says 145 workers will be let go between November and March. The bulk are 54 call center representatives and 43 operations specialists.
TCF says impacted workers will be offered help to relocate to offices in Illinois and Minnesota. Those who choose not to will receive severance packages.
TCF Bank is the principal subsidiary of TCF Financial, and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Its bank branch in Sioux Falls will remain open.
Comments