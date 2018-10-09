Judge won’t punish conservationists in Tahoe ski resort suit

FILE - This Dec. 16, 2011 file photo, shows the base village at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, Calif. The owners of the Lake Tahoe ski resort in a legal battle with a conservationist group over a redevelopment project have failed to persuade a California judge to penalize the environmentalists with an order to pay more than $225,000 in attorney bills. Placer County Judge Michael Jones ruled in August 2018 against Sierra Watch’s claim the county violated public meeting laws when it approved Alterra Mountain Co.’s expansion at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows near Tahoe City, Calif. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File Tim Dunn