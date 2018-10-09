The Latest: South Korea considers lifting sanctions on North

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, the Kaesong industrial complex in North Korea is seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone during a press tour in Paju, South Korea. South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, said the water is being supplied to a liaison office between the countries that opened in Kaesong in September 2018 and has been provided to the town’s residents as well. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo