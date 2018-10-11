Lewis County selects Olympia engineer as Public Works Director

Lewis County has selected Olympia engineer Josh Metcalf to be its new Public Works Director.
Metcalf has spent 10 years at HDR Engineering Inc.’s Olympia office, where he now serves as managing principal. Prior to that, he spent eight years with the Washington State Department of Transportation. His background includes design, project management, and political outreach. He worked on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge project.
Metcalf has a master’s degree in engineering management from Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.
“Josh just had a lot more leadership experience at that top level,” said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin, who served as Public Works Director before being promoted in August. “He had a true vision for Public Works and a mindset for administration, leadership, budget concerns. He was a real top-level candidate, very calm, easy-going demeanor and a lot of knowledge about Public Works projects.”
