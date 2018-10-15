Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
The city of Tacoma on Tuesday selected Surge Tacoma's plan among five submitted to move forward with in negotiating redevelopment of Old City Hall. An upscale rooftop restaurant with city views is among the appealing proposals shown in mock-ups.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.