Potential Port of Olympia tenant that wanted to export wood pellets goes elsewhere

The search for cargoes for the Port of Olympia marine terminal rolls on after a potential new tenant recently decided to take its business elsewhere, port officials said Monday.
Port spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones wouldn’t name of the potential tenant Monday, but said they did intend to export wood pellets to Japan.
A recent meeting between port representatives and city of Olympia planning officials shed light on what the tenant intended to do.
According to documents and accounts of the meeting, trucks would have delivered the wood pellets to the marine terminal warehouse where they would’ve been stored for future export on about six ships a year. The pellets, which would’ve been shipped loosely and not in bags, would have been loaded onto the ships via a covered conveyor belt.
A second option was explored at that meeting, too, said Tim Smith, a planner for the city.
The port wasn’t sure they would be able to accommodate all the pellets in the warehouse, he said, so they also wanted city feedback on building four, 65-foot silos next to the warehouse.
Despite the conversation with the city on Sept. 26, the tenant decided to take its business elsewhere about a week to 10 days after that meeting., Foglia-Jones said. They most likely will end up at another port in the state, she said.
The loss of the tenant underscores the challenging market conditions to secure new break bulk (non-container) cargoes for the port, Marine Terminal Director Len Faucher said Monday.
However, Faucher attended a break bulk conference in Houston in September and there was “cautious optimism” that things would improve and that the U.S. tariff issue would go away, he said.
Presidential pronouncements about tariffs has had a chilling effect on the import and export of goods, Faucher said.
“It was not viewed well at all and put a lot of concerns in people’s minds,” he said. “It really stalls prompt projects and decisions.”
Although new cargoes have been hard to come by, two types have remained relatively steady for the Port of Olympia: The export of raw logs to Japan and other countries in the region, and shipments of dairy cattle to Vietnam.
In September, a fourth shipment of dairy cows passed through the port.
