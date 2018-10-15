Sears in South Hill to close

Along with over a hundred other Sears stores nationwide, the South Hill Mall store is on a list to be closed due to the retailer's bankruptcy.
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

